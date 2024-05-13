Mangaldoi: Ornaments and valuables looted from historic temple in Darrang

Mangaldoi, May 13: In a brazen act of burglary, miscreants defied the vigilance of police night patrolling to ransack the revered Goddess Kali temple located at 'Smashan ghat' in Kharupetia town on Sunday.

According to sources, two miscreants broke into the temple and stole valuable ornaments reportedly worth more than one lakh rupees, which were adorned on the permanent idol of Goddess Kali.

This incident was captured on the CCTV surveillance videos of the temple. The matter came to the attention of the temple management committee in the morning, and they lodged a police complaint. They lodged a police complaint, and the police have started their investigations. However, till the filing of this report, no arrest has been made so far.

This is the second incident of temple looting in the town in the last couple of months. Previously, miscreants looted valuables from the historic Jain temple there. At that time, the police managed to recover most of the stolen goods. It is worth mentioning that the Kharupetia police have been conducting night patrols to deter criminal activities in the area due to the increase in such incidents.



