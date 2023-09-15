85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Mangaldoi: Lady police suspended for negligence on duty

By The Assam Tribune
Mangaldoi: Lady police suspended for negligence on duty
Guwahati, Sep 15: In a significant development, another female police officer has been suspended due to negligence in her duties.

As per sources, the female cop identified as Karabi Saikia is the Sub-Inspector (SI) of the women's division of the Mangaldoi Sadar Police Station.

Saikia’s suspension came to the fore after allegations levelled against her of improper behaviour towards colleagues and negligence in her duties.

On the basis of several complaints against the SI, the Mangaldoi superintendent of police ordered the suspension with immediate effect.

The Assam Tribune


