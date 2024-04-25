Mangaldai: Five arrested for burning BJP flags after CM's rally in Dalgaon

Mangaldai, April 25: Darrang Police has arrested five youths from different parts of Dalgaon and remanded them to judicial custody in connection with the burning down of a few flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s election rally at Dalgaon town field on Wednesday.

The arrest was made on the basis of the FIR lodged by Babul Chouhan, the president of the party's Kopati Mandal.

The youths, namely Muktar Hussain Khalifa, Anar Hussain and Boga Haque all residents of No 2 Sialmari, Hanif Ali of Konakata para and Ainul Haque of Borkur allegedly set fire to a few flags of the saffron party near a petrol pump at Rohini Kash a few minutes after the successful completion of the rally.

The youths allegedly demanded fuel from the organisers for their bikes, however, as it didn't work, they shouted anti BJP slogans before setting the party's flags on fire.