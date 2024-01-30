86 years of service to the nation
‘Manashjyoti Burhagohain is not Manash Borgohain’ clarifies Assam Police

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jan 30: Following a few media reports, Assam Police has clarified about a recruitment merit list with the name Manashjyoti Burhagohain on it that was mistaken with Manash Borgohain.

Issuing a clarification on the speculations, the Assam Police said, “The Recruitment Merit List shown by some media portals, actually refers to Manashjyoti Burhagohain (not Borgohain) who is presently posted as a PSI in Karimganj and was recruited in 2021.”

This comes after a list of the Recruitment Merit List circulated on media platforms with a name ‘Manashjyoti Burhagohain’ raising speculations of whether it is the same individual as the one claimed by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to be sent as spy.

The Assam Tribune


