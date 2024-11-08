Manas National Park witnesses three fold increase in Tiger Population from 2011-2019: Report

Guwahati, Nov 8: With increased funding, improved protection infrastructure, and a larger staff, Manas National Park experienced a significant rise in tiger population density—from 2011 to 2019.

The recent scientific publication by a team led by Aaranyak detailed the recovery of tigers in Manas National Park, India, following a considerable period of armed conflict and highlighting the effectiveness of enhanced conservation efforts by the Forest Department and other stakeholders.

The growth was supported by thriving tourism revenue, which bolstered management budgets. The findings indicate that collaborative efforts from local communities, government, and conservation agencies can lead to successful species recovery in post-conflict scenarios.

However, challenges like poaching and habitat loss persist, emphasising the need for continuous management focus as tiger populations approach their carrying capacity.

The scientific article was published in the Journal of Biological Conservation, one of the highly regarded journals of biological sciences. The article was led by Dipankar Lahkar, Senior Manager and researcher of Aaranyak, and the other co-authors included M. Firoz Ahmed, HoD, Tiger Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak; Ramie H. Begum, Associate Professor, Assam University (Diphu Campus); Sunit Kumar Das of WWF-India; Hiranya Kumar Sarma and Anindya Swargowari, former Park Managers-Manas Tiger Reserve; Y.V. Jhala, Former Professor and Dean at Wildlife Institute of India; Imran Samad, Independent Researcher; and Abishek Harihar, Director-Tiger Program of Panthera.





Royal Bengal Tiger_Credit- Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar









The article stressed that the tiger recovery in Manas was possible due to the collective efforts of the stakeholders and conservation investment by the government agencies, which helped in strengthening the management and protection inside the park.

Firoz Ahmed, the team lead at Aaranyak, stated that Manas National Park, part of the Transboundary Manas Conservation Area (TraMCA), along with Royal Manas National Park, represents a significant core habitat within the TraMCA landscape. These interconnected landscapes are crucial for biodiversity conservation, as evidenced by the remarkable recovery of tiger populations in Manas National Park. This impressive resurgence was achievable in a post-conflict context because of the extensive and interconnected forest areas in the Indo-Bhutan region.

Anindya Swargowari, a former Park Manager and retired Indian Forest Service officer, as well as a former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Assam, noted that the recovery of the tiger population in Manas is a remarkable achievement not just for the park but for the entire nation. He emphasised that this success is a testament to the power of collective conservation efforts, which involve cross-border collaboration and coordination among various government entities, including police and paramilitary forces, local administration, and the communities residing on the park's borders. Additionally, he also emphasised the vital role of civil society organisations, grassroots conservation initiatives, and tourism organisations in this endeavour.





Aaranyak conservationist Dr Dipankar Lahkar during cameratrap installation in Manas National Park









“I personally feel privileged to have served as the Field Director of Manas from 2015 to 2019, and during the period I witnessed a significant rise in the tiger population. This growth can be attributed to the holistic management approach implemented by Park Authority, as well as key ecological considerations. I've observed numerous instances where cubs have matured into adults and successfully established their territories within Manas," stated Hiranya Kumar Sarma, IFS.

During the period 2015-2022 and even currently, Aaranyak, with support from IUCN-KfW, Panthera, and US Fish and Wildlife Services, invested considerable resources and efforts along with the local communities and park management that helped to dent the scenario of people depending highly on the natural resources of the park.

By training the park staff in improved and informed patrol tactics and communities on alternative and sustainable livelihoods, as well as through awareness, park entry by dependent people went down drastically over the last ten years as most of those were able to achieve livelihood goals in and around their house or village.

From 2015 to 2022, and continuing into the present, Aaranyak, with funding support from IUCN-KfW, Panthera, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and many other donors, made significant investments of resources and efforts alongside local communities and park management.

The tiger population (adults/100 km2) density increased from 1.06 in 2011–12 to 3.64 in 2018–19 and has high potential to grow to 8.0 or more. Therefore, it is to be noted that the tiger population in the Manas National Park is on an increasing trend and will grow to double its number within 2030, provided conservation measures are in place and effective. The number of tigers in Manas NP was 44 adults photographed in 2021.

As the tiger population continues to grow, so does the potential for heightened conflict with local communities. To address this, it's essential to enhance management practices and implement more effective conflict mitigation strategies in collaboration with these communities. It's important to recognise that a significant number of cattle, pigs, and goats roam freely in and around the park, which can escalate the risk of encounters with tigers. With the backing of park management and other stakeholders, communities should be empowered to construct tiger- and leopard-proof cattle sheds using locally sourced materials at a low cost as well as rich traditional knowledge.

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors contributed to the successful recovery of tigers in Manas National Park?

The successful recovery can be attributed to increased conservation funding, enhanced protection infrastructure, and a larger workforce dedicated to wildlife management. This has been complimented by support and cooperation from the communities that settled with alternative sustainable livelihoods away from the natural resource extraction from the park, which was augmented by Aaranyak and other NGOs since 2015. Increased awareness and sensitivity among local communities also contributed towards the improvement of the park, as some local communities self-regulated entry into the park for resource collection.

How did tourism impact conservation efforts in Manas National Park?

Tourism revenue provided vital financial support for management budgets, facilitating better protection and conservation initiatives within the park.

What ongoing challenges does Manas National Park face despite the recovery of tiger populations?

Despite the recovery, challenges such as poaching and habitat loss remain significant threats to the sustainability of the tiger population.

Why is it important to integrate conservation priorities into post-conflict landscapes?

Integrating conservation priorities ensures that ecological conditions are conducive to species recovery and helps build resilient local economies that reduce dependence on resource extraction.

Did the Indo-Bhutan Transboundary Landscape help tiger and other animal recovery in Manas NP?

Since the conceptualisation of the Transboundary Manas Conservation Area (TraMCA) in 2008, Manas National Park in India and Royal Manas National Park in Bhutan have collaborated on research and conservation initiatives for tigers, co-predators, and their prey animals. The park, together with cooperation from civil society organisations, conducted collaborative tiger monitoring exercises till 2018. Aside from research, coordinating cross-border forest professionals in synchronised boundary line patrolling and exchanging information benefits in the reduction of major wildlife threats in both the counterparts.The TraMCA provides both countries' forest managers and conservationists to meet, exchange ideas, and develop common plans and goals that are beneficial to both the country and, in particular, the recovery of Manas National Park to a large extent.

What is the conflict and how that impacted Manas NP conflict landscapes?

In the middle of 1985, civil unrest broke out in Bodoland over the demand for a separate state. This long period of ethnopolitical conflict had a significant impact on Manas National Park, as the park's management suffered tremendously for many years. During this phase, existing park establishments were devastated, and many forest officials were assassinated while on duty, completely disrupting the conservation efforts. Aside from illegal hunting, which drove the Rhino locally extinct, huge tree falling and encroachment irreversibly devastated a large portion of the park. The population of tigers and other large wild cats and herbivores was severely reduced, and Manas was hoping for a good dawn to regain its old treasure from the ashes.

What is the population of tigers in Manas?

The current study observed a threefold rise in tiger density (adults/100 km 2), from 1.06 in 2011-12 to 3.64 in 2018-19. Unlike the human population defined as individual/square kilometer, the tiger density is defined as adult/100 square kilometers. To estimate population density, we only considered adult tigers (those over the age of two years). We also found a 12% yearly growth rate during our study period. This density translates to a population increase of tigers from 8 in 2011-2012 to 44 in 2018-2019. The study was based on data generated in Bhuyanpara and Bansbari Ranges of the park as Panbari range was not able to cover with the study as expected due to recurring ethnopolitical disturbances during the study period.