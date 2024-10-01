Manas National Park welcomes 9 captive-bred pygmy hogs in latest reintroduction

Guwahati, Oct 1: Nine captive-bred pygmy hogs were released into Manas National Park by the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP), on Tuesday.

The event was graced by RP Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of the Forest Force, Assam, who praised the ongoing efforts to restore this endangered species.

The pygmy hogs (Porcula salvania), recognised as the world’s smallest and rarest wild pig, is a critically endangered species and is listed on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.

Singh highlighted the importance of establishing a stable population of pygmy hogs in the biodiversity of Manas National Park.

This release marks the fifth time pygmy hogs have been introduced into Manas since 2020, bringing the total released at Kanchnabari Grassland to 27.

The PHCP, a collaborative initiative involving the Assam Forest Department, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, IUCN Species Survival Commission Wild Pig Specialist Group, and others, has been breeding and reintroducing these hogs.







AT Photo: Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme (PHCP) team along with other government officials

Initially believed to be extinct in the 1970s, the programme has successfully bred and reintroduced 179 pygmy hogs back into Assam.

Since its inception in 1996 with just two male and two female pygmy hogs captured from the Bansbari Range of Manas National Park, the PHCP has made remarkable progress.

Earlier, 59 pygmy hogs were released in Orang National Park, where the population is estimated to be around 130.

Experts highlight the challenges of monitoring pygmy hogs, as they are naturally shy and prefer to remain hidden in dense grass. To track their movements, the PHCP team employs camera traps and conducts sign surveys to locate pellets, nests, foraging marks, and footprints.

As part of its reintroduction strategy, the PHCP plans to maintain a small captive population of 80 hogs at its two centres in Assam and will continue breeding efforts for future releases.