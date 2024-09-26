Manas National Park to reopen tomorrow with promising rhino numbers

Bajali, Sept. 26: Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve is poised to welcome visitors once again from tomorrow after completing the mandated monsoon closure period enforced by the Centre.

The park’s operations will resume in strict adherence to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, ensuring that conservation efforts remain a priority alongside tourism activities.

Ahead of the reopening, there’s exciting news for wildlife enthusiasts. Noted veterinarian Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma has reported a significant increase in the rhino population within the national park.

“The rhino population has grown from zero to 50 and we have a target of reaching 100. Achieving this goal will ensure a viable rhino population in Manas. We have further plans to introduce more rhinos,” he stated.







AT Photo: Veterinarian Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma

However, just a day before the reopening, a fight between two rhinos was reported in the national park, resulting in injuries to one of the animals. Dr. Sarma confirmed that the larger rhino attacked the smaller one, causing several injuries.

“Initially, we feared the rhino had a fractured limb, but upon closer examination, we determined that wasn’t the case. We have administered the necessary treatment, including antibiotics and painkillers, and dressed the wounds,” he informed.







AT Photo: Dr Sarma treating the injured rhino

Dr. Sarma elaborated on the nature of such animal behaviour, noting that fights among the same species often stem from dominance and sexual competition.

“While animals across species may fight for food, those of the same species typically clash for female attention, attempting to eliminate rivals to establish dominance,” he said.

Regarding the prevention of such altercations, Dr. Sarma acknowledged that this is a natural occurrence in the wild, and there is little that can be done to prevent these conflicts.

“Both rhinos are wild and cannot be relocated. However, we have alerted the Forest Guards to monitor the situation and deter any further aggression. The injured rhino is expected to heal within a month, provided there are no further attacks from the aggressor,” he added.