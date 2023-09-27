Manas National Park to reopen for tourists from October 1

Guwahati, Sep 27: The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam is ready to welcome tourists for the 2023-2024 season.

According to reports, the national park will open from October 1, 2023.

The announcement was made by the Field Director of the park Rajen Choudhury in an official communiqué which was issued on Tuesday.

To mark this occasion a special event has also been planned at the Bahbari Range of the park.

It may be mentioned that the park had been closed since June 5 due to the monsoon season.





