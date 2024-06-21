Manas National Park temporarily halts tourist activities amid adverse weather

Bajali, June 21: The Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been officially closed to tourists for the next three months.

Like every year, the decision to close the park was taken by the park authorities due to adverse weather conditions as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both visitors and wildlife.

Earlier this month, on June 5, the park authorities issued a notification halting tourist jeep safaris within the park. However, considering the accessibility from Bansbari Range’s main entrance to Mathanguri, the authorities extended the jeep safari period by 15 days, allowing the park to remain open until June 20.

With the extended period now concluded, the park will remain closed for the next three months. The reopening is scheduled for October, when weather conditions are expected to improve, providing a safer and more enjoyable experience for tourists.

In terms of tourism revenue, the park authorities have collected a substantial Rs 1.3 crore during the 2023–24 tourism year. The park attracted a significant number of visitors, with 50,000 domestic tourists and 2,000 foreign tourists enjoying the park's natural beauty and wildlife.