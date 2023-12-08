Manas National Park collects Rs 23 lakh revenue in 2 months

Salbari, Dec 8: The Manas National Park has witnessed a significant increase in the number of domestic and foreign tourists.

According to sources, around 9,000 tourists visited the national park from October 1 to November 30 of which 353 were foreign tourists.

Owing to the increase in tourist visits, the authorities of the national park collected a total amount of Rs. 23 lakh revenue in the two months.

The tourists visiting the national park were able to enjoy the free movement of different species of birds and wild animals including tigers, rhinos, elephants and buffaloes among others as the number of animals in Manas National Park has increased.

Furthermore, following the opening of Bhuyanpara range, Bansbari range and Panbari range in the national park for tourists, Manas National Park authorities have witnessed a surge in the visits of tourists in all three ranges.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Manas National Park are expecting that the number of tourists in the national park will increase significantly in December 2023, and January 2024.