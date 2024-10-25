Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Margherita

Margherita, Oct 25: A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Margherita during the early hours of Friday.

According to sources, a wild elephant wandered at a village in Margherita in search of food when the incident took place. The elephant dragged the man, identified as Ranjit Garh, from his residence and trampled him to death.

The local police and forest department officials were immediately alerted of the incident.

The officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the deceased and sent to police station.

Sources informed that arrangements have been made for post-mortem examination of the deceased man.

Earlier in August, the residents of Dumbazar, Amritpur, Oxiguri, Raimona, Charaigaon, Janali, and Bongaon inaugurated a 16 km long single strand cost-effective solar fence installed in the southern portion of Raimona National Park with support from WWF-India in collaboration with the Kachugaon Forest Division of Assam Forest Department, WTI, and Aaranyak.

Installed along the periphery of seven villages and over 2,498 households, this fence was carefully designed for its easy maintenance. A fence maintenance committee selected by the local people was set up for its management.

The solar fence offers a low-cost and effective means to reduce elephant-human conflict and reduce human as well as elephant casualties.

As per the 2017 elephant population estimation, Assam has the second-highest population of 5,719 elephants in the country.