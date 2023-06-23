Man swept away in flood waters in Assam’s Nalbari

Guwahati, June 23: In yet another tragic incident, a person went missing at Nalbari district of Assam after being swept away by strong currents triggered by heavy rain in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhilesh Malla Baruah who was a resident of Samekuchi village in Borbhag Tehsil in Nalbari.

Reportedly, the victim’s lifeless body was discovered on Friday morning. He was last seen on his way back home from market.

Earlier, a 60-year-old person went missing at Assam’s Baihata Chariali on Tuesday night. The person was identified as Ramesh Deka.

The incident took place when the victim was returning from work on his two-wheeler. As the roads have been submerged under water, Deka was pushing his scooter when he was swept away by the rising flood water of Kalajal River.