Man suspected as child lifter beaten by mob in Cachar, 10 detained

Guwahati, Sep 22: A person suspected to be child lifter was assaulted by a mob in Shibsthan area under Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district on Wednesday, police said.

Dinesh Kumar, IPS, SDPO Lakhipur, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Thursday said that an FIR has been registered and at least 10 persons including minors have been apprehended while the investigation is in process.



The incident took place around 3:30pm on Wednesday when the victim, aged 22 was reportedly moving around the area in the proximity of a tea garden here when he was spotted by a mob. He was chased till Shibsthan and thrashed him in which the victim was left critically injured.



"The victim, identified to be a resident of Lakhipur subdivision and a worker in the Health Department was recovered and rushed to the local health centre and later referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital is now under treatment. We have detained at least 10 persons including some minors from Joypur area and investigation is underway," the SDPO informed.

When asked about what steps would be taken to reach out to the masses on the issue, Dinesh Kumar said that the tea garden managers have been asked to disseminate messages to the people not to take law in their hands based on rumours of child lifting; instead report to the police if any suspicious person is spotted. The Police along with Civil Administration will also reach out to the people not to take law in the hand.



It may be mentioned that Cachar SP Numal Mahatta had termed these instances surfacing due to rumours spread to strike fear psychosis. He said that no such instance of child lifting happened in the district and urged people not to pay heed to the rumours.