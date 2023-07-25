Man surrenders after triple murder in Assam

Guwahati, July 25: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly murdered three members of a family and eloped with a 9-month-old infant from the scene on Monday and later surrendered himself.

The incident occurred at Hindi School Road locality in Golaghat district of Assam on Monday evening and the accused has been identified as Nazibur Rahman.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Gosh and Sanghamitra Gosh. Multiple injury marks were discovered on their bodies.

Police said that they have launched an investigation into the incident and initial findings showed that a family conflict may have been the cause of the alleged murders.

Reportedly, Sanghamitra married the accused three years ago and there was a marital discord between the two. Earlier, the victim had lodged a case against Rahman for domestic violence which landed him in jail.

Following the incident, Sanghamitra went back to her parents with her nine-month-old baby. On Monday, the accused went to his in-laws house and allegedly killed three of them before fleeing with the baby.

After his surrender in front of the police, the baby was immediately rushed to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil hospital for checkup.

Later in the day, activist of various organisations gheraoed the police station and demanded strict action the accused. The mob also broke into the police station premises through the main gate and pelted stones at the police personnel.

Following the incident, police were forced to resort to lathi-charge to control situation before it escalated.