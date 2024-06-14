Man succumbs to snake bite in Bajali, family alleges medical negligence

Bajali, Jun 14: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old man died after a venomous snake bit him in Assam’s Bajali district.

The deceased has been identified as Rajani Das from Bajali’s West Kathalmuri.



According to the information received, the man was on his way to fetch eggs from his hen’s nest when, unfortunately, the poisonous snake bit the man on the index finger.



After the incident, within 40 minutes, the man was immediately taken to Pathsala Swahid Madan Routa Hospital.



The family members of the patient alleged that the doctor, except for a pain relief injection, did not provide any anti-venom injections.



According to the patient's son, the doctors administered an injection and monitored his father's blood pressure and oxygen levels, which they claimed were normal. Despite ongoing pain, medical staff attributed it to a tight knot, reassuring the family.



As Das's condition deteriorated, the family insisted on transferring him to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Hospital in Barpeta.



It may be mentioned that the referral to Barpeta was initiated only after repeated requests from the family and not on the doctor's recommendation.



Unfortunately, by the time the patient reached the hospital in Barpeta, he had passed away.



Meanwhile, the family alleged that Rajani died due to medical negligence at Pathsala Medical, where timely and appropriate treatment could potentially have saved his life.

