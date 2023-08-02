Man kills woman, dumps body in front of her home in Assam

Guwahati, August 2: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed a woman and dumped the body in front of her house in Sonapur area of Assam on Wednesday.

The family members of the deceased claimed that accused Hasmat is behind the alleged murder of the woman.

The deceased has been identified as Rita Boro who allegedly had an illicit affair with the accused in absence of her husband.

Neighbours also alleged that they have witnessed the duo together till late in the night.

Meanwhile, police have reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem reports.

Also, the accused Hasmat has been absconding after the incident. Police have launched an operation to nab him.