Man killed in police firing after machete attack in Assam’s Sivasagar

Jorhat, Jan 7: One person was killed in police firing in Assam’s Sivasagar district after he allegedly threatened a police team with a machete in the Demow area.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Pandav, who, according to police, went on a rampage on Tuesday while under the influence of alcohol, attacking neighbours and creating panic in the locality.

Demow Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hiren Kumar Deka said that Pandav first assaulted his neighbour, Martin Pandav, and his wife, Gita Pandav, with a sharp weapon, leaving both seriously injured.

“Ranjit attacked his neighbour Martin and his wife Gita with a sharp object. Locals immediately rushed the injured to hospital. When our police team reached the spot, we found him chasing people with a machete,” he said.

The couple was immediately rushed to hospital by local residents. Later, they were shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, where doctors said Gita is out of danger, while Martin remains in critical condition.

A police team reached the spot following reports of the attack and found Ranjit allegedly chasing people with a machete.

Police officials said a couple from the neighbourhood had earlier tried to intervene and calm the situation, but Ranjit allegedly turned on them as well, further escalating tensions in the area.

Deka said repeated attempts were made to pacify him.

“We tried to make him understand, but he did not respond. After waiting for about half an hour, the police fired two warning shots. When that also failed to stop him, we opened fire aiming at his leg,” Deka said.

After Pandav was injured in the firing, police said they were unable to arrange an ambulance immediately and transported him to hospital in a police vehicle. He was declared dead on arrival, officials confirmed.

Ranjit’s wife told the press that her husband had a history of violent behaviour, particularly when under the influence of alcohol. She said the family was not at home when the incident began.

“He used to threaten people earlier as well when he was drunk. When we returned home, there was a huge crowd. Even the police could not control him, after which they opened fire,” she said.

Senior police officials said the situation in the area is now under control and that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the circumstances leading to the firing, as per standard procedure.