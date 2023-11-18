Man killed in elephant attack in Goalpara

Goalpara, Nov 18: A resident of Goalpara was killed in an elephant attack on Saturday when he went out to his farm to extract rubber from the plantation. The tragic incident once again deciphers the recurring conflict between humans and animals that demands conservation efforts to mitigate these conflicts and foster coexistence.

As per sources, the victim, identified as Nareshwar Rabha, was attacked by a herd of wild elephants while he was on his way to his farm. Rabha was fatally trampled by a herd of wild elephants, resulting in his death.

The incident was reported at Dahikta Pohlanpara under Mornoi police station in Goalpara.

The locals alerted the concerned authorities, who later arrived at the site of the incident and sent the body for a post-mortem.

As per reports, the victim is a retired army man.