Man killed by wild tuskers in Goalpara

Guwahati, April 12: In a tragic incident, a man was reportedly trampled to death by a herd of wild tuskers in Goalpara district of Assam on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Anar Ali who worked as a laborer at a brick kiln factory.

Reportedly, the victim went in search of his son when the wild jumbos entered the Dharmar village area in Lakhipur and started attacking.

Earlier on March 26, a seven-year-old child was killed by a herd of wild elephants in a tragic incident reported from Assam’s Goreswar town.

According to information received, wild tuskers had charged at the residence of Chandra Daimary, a resident of Goreswar. While, leaving behind his house in a pile of rubble, the elephants trampled his seven-year-old daughter to death.