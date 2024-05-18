Man killed by wife, son in Assam's Jorhat

Jorhat, May 18: A horrifying murder incident came to light in the Jorhat district of Assam, where a man was allegedly killed by his wife and son on Thursday night.

The terrifying incident occurred at the Murmuria tea estate in Mariani, where the man, identified as Prahalad Soren, was allegedly killed while sleeping.



After committing the crime, the mother-son duo secretly cremated the dead body on Friday.



The whole incident came to the fore on Saturday morning, and police have detained the mother and son for further interrogation.

This horrifying incident sent a shockwave across the area.