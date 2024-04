Raha, April 1: A man lost his life after being struck by a train at Baruabali area near Raha under Kampur police station on Monday noon.

The unfortunate incident took place while the man was crossing a railway track.

The locals of the area later identified the victim as Mozidul Haque, an inhabitant of Kakatigaon village. Meanwhile, Railway Police from Chaparmukh rushed to the spot and investigation is underway.