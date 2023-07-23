Man injured in train accident in Guwahati

Guwahati, July24: In a tragic incident, a man with severe injuries was found lying on railway tracks in Jalukbari area of Guwahati.

The victim has been identified as Rajiv Dev who is a resident of Joymati Nagar in Pandu. It is suspected that Dev was hit by a train which left him grievously injured.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the police neglected the injured man and asked his family members to remove him from the tracks. The police even left before Railway Protection Force or Government Railway Police could reach the spot.

The RPF team also showed no urgency in shifting the man to a hospital.

The victim’s family finally recovered him from the tracks and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Dev is said to be in a critical condition currently.