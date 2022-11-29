Man injured in police firing in a case of mistaken identity

Nagaon/Diphu (Assam), Nov 29: A person was injured in police firing in a case of mistaken identity in Nagaon district of Assam during an operation to nab a notorious dacoit, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when two suspected dacoits were also apprehended in a simultaneous operation, Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley said.

The case of firing at a man in a case of mistaken identity took place at a police checkpoint at Singimari area to nab a most wanted dacoit Zahir Alam.

"When a motorbike approached the checkpoint, the rider was signaled to stop. But he rode away and our team fired with the intention to deflate a tyre. The bullet, however, hit the rider's foot," Doley said.

The man was found to be a local and rushed to the hospital and he is out of danger, the SP said.

In the other operation at Ganabari area, two suspected dacoits were arrested by the police.

One factory-made pistol and two bullets were recovered from them, she said.

Interrogation of the duo is on to find out if they are part of a gang, the SP added.