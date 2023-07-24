Man held for raping minor house help in Assam

Guwahati, July 24: In a heinous incident, a man was held after he allegedly raped a minor house help in Jogighopa area of Bongagaon district in Assam on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Yusuf Ali who went to his in-laws house in Jogighopa where he allegedly committed the horrific crime.

Reportedly, the minor victim was working as a house help in the accused’s in-laws place.

Following the incident, the local police reached the site and arrested the accused. Further investigation regarding the matter is on.