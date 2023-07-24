85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Man held for raping minor house help in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Man held for raping minor house help in Assam
Guwahati, July 24: In a heinous incident, a man was held after he allegedly raped a minor house help in Jogighopa area of Bongagaon district in Assam on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Yusuf Ali who went to his in-laws house in Jogighopa where he allegedly committed the horrific crime.

Reportedly, the minor victim was working as a house help in the accused’s in-laws place.

Following the incident, the local police reached the site and arrested the accused. Further investigation regarding the matter is on.

The Assam Tribune


