Man hacks daughter-in-law to death in Assam’s Nagaon

Guwahati, Feb 23: In a shocking incident, a man hacked his daughter-in-law to death in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Ahutoli under the jurisdiction of the Rangalu Police Station outpost, where the accused, identified as Muruli Tani, hacked his daughter-in-law to death and also injured her daughter with a sharp weapon.

Following the incident, the local police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. The police also sent the injured to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a very critical condition.

It is learned that the deceased was living with her father-in-law and daughter in their Ahutoli residence, while her husband lives outside the state and works for a private firm.

The reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained by the police.