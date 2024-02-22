Man gets 21-year jail term for raping minor in Dhubri

Dhubri, Feb 22: A man who raped a 12-year-old girl in 2019 was sentenced to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs. 10,000 by a special court in Dhubri district on Thursday, by Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, Bilasipara, at Dhubri District in Assam.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, Bilasipara, Mukul Chetia, found Monirul Islam alias Raju, a resident of Chatapara village, guilty of violating several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court convicted Monirul Islam under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which deals with aggravated penetrative sexual assault, and imposed the punishment.

The case dates back to October 17, 2019, when the victim's father lodged a complaint with the Bilasipara police station, alleging that Monirul Islam had kidnapped and raped his twelve-year-old daughter. The police registered a case (Bilasipara PS Case No. 1107/19) and arrested the accused. The police also collected medical and forensic evidence to prove the crime.

The prosecution, led by additional public prosecutor Tapan Kumar Bhattacharjee, examined several witnesses, including the victim's parents, doctors, and police officers, to establish the guilt of the accused.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both sides and examining the evidence, pronounced the judgement on Thursday, holding Monirul Islam guilty of the heinous crime.

The judgment of the court has been welcomed by the local people and the child rights activists, who hailed it as a landmark verdict that would deter potential offenders and protect the rights of the children. The victim's family also expressed their satisfaction over the justice delivered by the court.



