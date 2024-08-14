Man gets 20 years for rape of minor in Karimganj

Karimganj, August 14: A man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl in Karimganj. The judgement was handed down by the Sessions Court on Wednesday.

The accused, Shahidul Alom, was convicted under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The incident had occurred in December 2021 at Solamona village under the jurisdiction of Bazaricherra Police Station.

According to the Public Prosecutor, Alom lured the child to his house while she was on her way to pick vegetables from her garden.

Once inside, he sexually assaulted her.

The child was rescued by her family members, who promptly lodged an FIR at the Bazaricherra Police Station.

Following a thorough investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against Alom, leading to his conviction.

The court sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,000. In default of payment, Alom will serve an additional year in prison.

The victim’s family expressed satisfaction with the judgement, and the local community has welcomed the decision, hoping it will act as a deterrent against crimes targeting women and children.