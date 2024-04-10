86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Youth gets 20 year imprisonment under POCSO in Kokrajhar

By Correspondent
Youth gets 20 year imprisonment under POCSO in Kokrajhar
X

Kokrajhar, Apr 10: The Court of Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, of Kokrajhar district on Wednesday convicted a youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Sanatan Munda, a twenty-two-year-old youth from Rangiaghutu village under Gossaigaon police station in Kokrajhar district, was nabbed in 2022 by police in connection with Gossaigaon Police Station case no. 253/2022 under the POCSO Act.

The Special Judge, Joydev Koch, in Special Case No. 44/2022 further imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 and in default of the payment, the convict will have to undergo another one-year imprisonment.

It has been learned that the convict sexually abused a minor girl and impregnated her in 2022. The parents of the victim lodged an FIR at the Gossaigaon Police Station against the accused for sexually exploiting their minor girl.

Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X