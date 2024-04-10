Youth gets 20 year imprisonment under POCSO in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Apr 10: The Court of Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, of Kokrajhar district on Wednesday convicted a youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Sanatan Munda, a twenty-two-year-old youth from Rangiaghutu village under Gossaigaon police station in Kokrajhar district, was nabbed in 2022 by police in connection with Gossaigaon Police Station case no. 253/2022 under the POCSO Act.



The Special Judge, Joydev Koch, in Special Case No. 44/2022 further imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 and in default of the payment, the convict will have to undergo another one-year imprisonment.



It has been learned that the convict sexually abused a minor girl and impregnated her in 2022. The parents of the victim lodged an FIR at the Gossaigaon Police Station against the accused for sexually exploiting their minor girl.

