Man from Manipur with arms, live ammunition arrested in Cachar

Silchar, Nov 26: In a major catch, Cachar Police, in a joint operation with the 29th Assam Rifles, nabbed a person with arms and live ammunition from Jirighat, close to the Assam-Manipur inter-state border.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed on Sunday that based on secret inputs, a joint operation with the 29th Assam Rifles was conducted at Lakhinagar under the Jirighat Police Station, and a 26-year-old youth who is identified as a resident of Senapati district of Manipur was apprehended.

During the operation, one.32mm pistol and one magazine loaded with five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from his possession and a legal course of action has been initiated. Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.