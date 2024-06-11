Man found hanging in Nagaon tea garden; murder suspected

Raha, Jun 11: A man was reportedly found hanging at a tea garden under Kondali Tea Estate on Tuesday leading to a tense situation in the area. While the incident appears to be a case of suicide, the locals alleged that the man was murdered.

As per information received from locals, the deceased, identified as Kamal Deuri (40) was beaten to death for allegedly teasing a girl in the tea garden area. The incident happened on Wednesday when the man was physically tortured by the two accused, Ajit Tanti and Kartik Tanti, following the girl's complaint.

"After the man was beaten hard by the duo, it was their duty to hand him over to his family. Instead of doing that, they left the man abandoned in the garden. Since then, the victim has been missing, and his body was discovered hanging from a branch of a tree in the garden this morning," a local said.

Another woman from the locality alleged that it was murder. "The man was first murdered, then hanged, as we have found the body under mysterious conditions," she stated.

According to the police, they received a call regarding the incident at Kondali Tea Estate area, following which a police team from Rangaloo police post rushed to the spot and after examining the crime scene, they sent the body for an autopsy. "Though locals alleged it was murder, the actual cause behind the victim's death shall be revealed after the arrival of the autopsy report," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to nab the alleged accused, Ajit Tanti and Kartik Tanti.