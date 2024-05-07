Man finds water mixed with petrol after refuelling his car in Tinsukia

Margherita, May 7: In a startling revelation, a petrol depot named Makum Motors, operated by Indian Oil in Ledu, Tinsukia district, has come under scrutiny following allegations of mixing water with petrol.

The incident came to light when a car owner experienced engine failure after travelling merely 3 kilometres post refuelling at the said depot. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the petrol used was mixed with water, leading to the vehicle malfunction.

This isn't the first instance of such malpractice at Makum Motors, as previous cases have been reported, echoing similar complaints of water being mixed with petrol.

Disturbed by the recurrence of such incidents, vehicle owners have also voiced their concerns, further exacerbating the situation.

In response to the uproar, Kanchan Bora, the general secretary of Tinsukia district committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, intervened and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. A formal complaint was lodged with the Ledu police station, urging swift action to address the issue.

As a consequence of the allegations, operational activities at the petrol depot have been disrupted.