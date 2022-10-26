Man falls from rooftop while decorating on Diwali, dies

Silchar, Oct 26: In a tragic incident, a man identified as Dhurvajyoti Chanda, aged 45 years, resident of Sarada Sarani in Das Colony area of Silchar died on Monday after long hours of fight since he fell down from the rooftop of his residence building on Sunday evening.

Sources informed that the incident happened while Chanda was decorating the residence for Diwali celebrations. He had sustained severe injuries majorly on his hand. Soon, he was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital wherein after long hours of battling between life and death, Chanda breathed his last on Monday night, sources informed.

The news of such a tragic incident had cast a pall of gloom in the vicinity as locals of the area including members of Ashirbad Club rushed to pay their tributes and respect to the departed. His mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday evening.