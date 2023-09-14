Man drugged, murdered by wife and lover in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 14: In a sensational incident, a woman allegedly drugged and killed her husband with the help of her lover in Jagiroad area near Guwahati in Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Asadur Rahman whose body was found abandoned in a car in the Jorabat area.

The body was spotted by locals and bystanders who informed the police of the incident.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports.

They also launched an investigation following which the victim’s wife and a man were nabbed. The arrested duo has been identified as Feroza Khatun and Safiqul Islam.

Police also detained their driver namely Rantu Bordoloi for questioning.

It is suspected that the wife was having an affair with Safiqul Islam and the duo allegedly drugged the victim and later murdered him. They also attempted to make it look like an accident.