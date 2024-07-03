Man dies in road accident after dropping daughter at school in Biswanath

Biswanath, July 3: After dropping off his daughter at school, a father met with a fatal road accident, claiming his life on the spot in Assam’s Biswanath on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the accident took place on National Highway No. 15 near Balipukhuri in Biswanath, where the deceased, identified as Joyram Gayan (50), was heading towards Tezpur when a speeding Alto car bearing the registration number AS01 FV 8289 hit his two-wheeler.

Joyram died on the spot in the fatal accident.



