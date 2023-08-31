Man dies after falling from moving train in Assam

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, August 31: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly died after he fell from a moving train in Nagaon district of Assam on Thursday.
According to sources, the middle-aged man fell off from southbound Rajdhani Express.
However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
