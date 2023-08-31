85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Man dies after falling from moving train in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Man dies after falling from moving train in Assam
Representational Image 

Guwahati, August 31: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly died after he fell from a moving train in Nagaon district of Assam on Thursday.

According to sources, the middle-aged man fell off from southbound Rajdhani Express.

However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The Assam Tribune


