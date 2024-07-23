Man buries paralysed mother alive in Assam’s Tinsukia

Margherita, July 23: A shocking incident has come to the fore after a man buried his paralysed mother alive behind his residence in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place at a tea estate in Tinsukia district, where the man, identified as Gabhrel Lakra, buried his mother by digging a pit behind his house.

After being aware of the incident, the locals alerted the police, who then reached the spot and rescued the woman from the pit.

It is learned that the mother has been lying paralysed for the last eight to ten years, and her son has been nursing his ailing mother for a long time.

However, the reason behind his sudden act of burying his mother alive is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police have detained the accused in connection with the incident.