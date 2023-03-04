Man booked in Cachar for supplying notes from outside during HSLC examination

Silchar, March 4: A person has been booked by Police on allegations of supplying cheating notes from outside at an examination centre in Katigorah constituency of Cachar district on the first day of the HSLC examination on Friday.

Meanwhile, according to Samina Yesmin Ara Rahman, the Inspector of Schools, Cachar district, out of 25,698 candidates, as many as 319 candidates remained absent on the first day of the examination. She claimed that no student was expelled across any of the 41 examination centres for adopting foul means on the day.