Man awarded 30 years imprisonment under POCSO in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Mar 30: The Court of Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, of Kokrajhar district on Saturday convicted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to initial information, the accused, identified as Habibor Rahman, was nabbed in 2018 by police based on Bagribari Police Station case no. 81/2018 under the POCSO Act.



The Special Judge, Joydev Koch, further imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 and in default of the payment, the convict will have to undergo another one-year imprisonment.



It is learned that the convict sexually abused a minor girl in his house. The parents of the victim lodged an FIR at the Bogribari Police Station for sexually exploiting an eleven-year-old girl.

