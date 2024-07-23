Man attempts to burn wife alive in Assam’s Majuli

Majuli, July 23: In a sensational incident, a man attempted to kill his wife by burning her alive in Assam’s Majuli on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place in the Garamur area, where the accused man, in an inebriated state, attempted to burn his wife alive.

The woman sustained critical burn injuries and was rushed to Pitambar Dev Goswami District Hospital. She was later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment.

Locals allege that the accused used to torture her wife on several occasions.

Meanwhile, the police detained the accused husband in connection with the attempt to burn his wife alive.