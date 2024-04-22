Man attacks wife & brother with acid in Assam's Mangaldoi

Mangaldoi, Apr 22: A terrifying incident took place in Assma’s Mangaldoi district on Sunday night after a person attacked his wife and his brother with acid, leaving them grievously injured.

The incident unfolded in Ward No. 2 of Mangaldoi district.



As per sources, the accused, identified as Akhtar Hussain, first attacked his wife Rafida Begum while she was sleeping, and then he called his brother Rafiqul Hussain to his residence and then attacked him.

Following the incident, both injured were immediately taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.



The reason for this sensational acid attack is yet to be confirmed; however, it is suspected to be a case of an illicit relationship between his wife and brother Rafiqul.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

