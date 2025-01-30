Man arrested in connection with Cachar rape case

Cachar, Jan 30: One person has been arrested on Wednesday night in connection with a rape and acid attack case in Assam’s Cachar district.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta informed the media that the accused person was apprehended while attempting to evade the arrest.

A case, vide Dholai PS Case no. 16/25. U/s 331(4)/123/64 BNS has been registered and investigation is underway.

Reportedly, the accused allegedly raped and attacked a woman from Cachar’s Dholai constituency.

However, the culprit denied all the allegations and claimed that he has been used as a bait.

“I didn’t do anything, I am a victim of a conspiracy", stated the accused.

As per sources, the victim, a mother of two children is battling for her life in critical condition at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident occurred on January 22 at the victim's residence, where the accused reportedly barged in while her husband was not at home. After sexually assaulting her, he threw acid on her, leaving her with severe injuries.

Husband of the victim said that the accused person hails from their neighbourhood and had threatened his wife before the attack.



