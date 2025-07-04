Mallabaruah has occupied about 85 bighas of govt land: Akhil Gogoi alleges encroachment

Guwahati, July 4: Multiple allegations of corruption have been levelled against Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah with Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi accusing him of allegedly occupying around 85 bighas of non-cadastral government land along the Baralia river in Rangiya. Gogoi made these claims during a press briefing on Friday, citing official government records to substantiate his allegations.

Gogoi further claimed that the Minister’s family purchased an additional 39 bighas, 3 kathas, and 16 lechas of land in Rangiya on April 26, 2023, a time when Mallabaruah was serving as a minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government.

“Contrary to Jayanta Mallabaruah's claims that he did nothing illegal after joining the BJP, he bought these plots while holding office as a Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. There are government records which clearly prove this,” Gogoi told the press.

The Sivasagar MLA alleged that the 85 bighas of non-cadastral land occupied by Mallabaruah are located in wetland areas.

He criticised the government’s eviction drive targeting the poor and questioned whether the Chief Minister will take action against Mallabaruah.

“Jayanta Mallabaruah is occupying non-cadastral government land, which makes him an encroacher today. Will the Chief Minister raze his bulldozers on Mallabaruah’s plots? Will he be removed from the Cabinet? There must be an eviction drive on those plots of land too,” Gogoi said.

He argued that the land occupied by Mallabaruah can be put to better public use.

“The Chief Minister can use these plots to establish industries, promote MSMEs, or give land to the poor people. If not, the plots can be used to restore wetlands and protect the environment,” the Sivasagar MLA said.

Gogoi criticised the government by alleging that it only claimed to protect the interests of the indigenous people but did not do so.

“The government claims to protect the interests of indigineous people, but the reality is stark different. Why are bulldozers razed against the Ahoms in Lakhimpur? All across the state, the government is evicting people belonging to indigenous communities such as Rabhas and Karbis among others. Is this how the government is protecting the indigenous people of the state?” Gogoi asked.

Gogoi also demanded that the families evicted in Lakhimpur be rehabilitated and provided with alternate land and adequate compensation.

“We seek their rehabilitation within 48 hours,” Gogoi said.

Alleging the government of grabbing land and amassing wealth, the Sivasagar MLA said, “The very people who had tainted the image of the Congress are now calling the shots in the BJP. They give the poor Rs 1,250 while grabbing huge areas of land and amassing wealth.”