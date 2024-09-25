Mallabaruah addresses overtourism threats in Kaziranga, prioritises quality over quantity

Kaziranga, Sept 25: Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has raised concerns about the potential threat of overtourism in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve even as it prepares to reopen for visitors on October 1.

During a visit to the national park on Tuesday, he highlighted that overtourism could have detrimental effects on the park’s biodiversity.

“If the average tourist visits exceed 50,000, Kaziranga can accommodate them. However, if it surpasses 1 lakh, it could negatively impact biodiversity, natural beauty, and wildlife conservation. Therefore, our current focus is on providing a quality tourism experience to visitors, which helps generate revenue,” he stated.

Data from the Minister for Environment & Forests for the 2023-24 period revealed that the park experienced a record-breaking footfall of 3.27 lakh tourists, comprising 3,13,574 Indian visitors and 13,919 international guests.

In light of this challenge, Mallabaruah announced ongoing infrastructural developments in the region, highlighting plans to redevelop several old bungalows to enhance the visitor experience while preserving their original charm.

“We aim to ensure that improvements align with the park’s essence,” he said.

The park is also set to host an International Tourism Mart from November 26, expected to draw around 400 participants from the tourism sector both locally and internationally.

“The guests will include tourist guides, company representatives, and various stakeholders in the industry. They will stay here for three days to discuss infrastructure and attractions of the park. We aim to guide these visitors during the tourism mart,” added Mallabaruah.

In preparation for the reopening, approximately 700 individuals, including jeep safari drivers, tourist guides, and elephant mahouts, are currently undergoing training.

“Three batches of 100 members each have completed their training, with three to four additional batches scheduled in the coming days. These sessions aim to enhance participants’ skills and foster personal development,” the Minister noted.

Additionally, army personnel have been involved in training for rescue techniques to ensure the safety of both tourists and staff during wildlife encounters.