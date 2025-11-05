Majuli’s Tuni River glows with faith as 50 boats sail in grand Raas celebration

Jorhat, Nov 5: The cultural lifeline of Majuli, the Tuni River, came alive with spiritual fervour on Wednesday as a grand boat procession titled “Boikunthor Horinam, Tuni-yedi Ujai Jam” set sail, celebrating the island’s living heritage and deep-rooted devotion.

The initiative, part of the ongoing Raas Mahotsav, Majuli’s pride and one of Assam’s most cherished festivals, drew visitors from across India and abroad who flocked to the island to witness the divine celebrations.

A special initiative by the Majuli District Administration, the rally saw a fleet of 50 beautifully decorated boats gliding down the Tuni River, both as a tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and to promote river tourism in the region.

Each boat featured devotional tableaux depicting Radha and Krishna, embodying love, spirituality, and the eternal essence of Assam’s culture.

The event was attended by Majuli District Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak and Majuli MLA Bhuvan Gam, along with local residents, domestic tourists, and international visitors who gathered along the riverbanks to witness the breathtaking spectacle.

“Through this programme, we have transformed Majuli into a second Boikuntha Dham. This initiative will bless not only the people of Majuli but all of Assam,” said DC Pathak.

He noted that the Tuni River remains Majuli’s lifeline, sustaining both its livelihoods and culture.

“This event has been organised to honour the Tuni River, to keep it alive for generations and to showcase Majuli’s river tourism to the world,” he added.

The District Commissioner also announced that a grand Maha Raas would be held on the river on Thursday evening, allowing visitors to experience the divine beauty of the Tuni illuminated under the night sky.

“Tomorrow around 5:30 pm, we will organise Maha Raas on the river itself for about 45 minutes. This is part of our effort to explore whether the Tuni River can become a key tourism spot. In the future, we hope to develop it further as a major evening attraction,” Pathak said, adding that the initiative aims to boost tourism and ensure economic stability for the region.

This year, Raas performances are being held across 12 major Satras and nearly 50 stages in the river island, filling Majuli with the vibrant sounds of bhakti, music, and dance.

As chants of Lord Krishna’s name echoed across the tranquil waters of the Tuni, Majuli, the sacred land of Satras, once again reflected the timeless spirit of Assam’s faith, art and devotion.











