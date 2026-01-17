Majuli’s traditional mask art finds national spotlight at NID Ahmedabad

Jorhat, Jan 17: In a moment of pride for Assam’s cultural heritage, the traditional mask art of Majuli has gained national recognition at the prestigious National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad.

Mask making is an integral element of the Sattriya culture envisioned by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

The significant cultural exchange in Ahmedabad has brought the age-old craftsmanship of Majuli to one of India’s foremost design institutions, marking an important step in preserving and reimagining traditional art forms in contemporary contexts.

Renowned mask artist Khagen Goswami from Sri Sri Samuguri Satra, along with his assistant Pranab Bora, is serving as a trainer at a special workshop organised by NID.

The workshop has drawn the participation of around 25 enthusiastic students from NID’s Bengaluru and Gandhinagar campuses.

During the intensive 12-day workshop, students are being introduced to the philosophy, techniques and cultural significance of Majuli’s mask-making tradition, which plays a vital role in Ankiya Naat and other Sattriya performances.









Students of NID with Khagen Goswami and colourful masks (AT Image)

The sessions focus not only on crafting techniques using clay, bamboo and cloth but also on understanding the spiritual and storytelling dimensions of the masks.

“The environment here is extremely encouraging, and we feel honoured to bring Assam’s heritage to such a renowned institution,” Khagen Goswami said.

“We are happy to carry forward the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva. Over the past 12 days, the students have worked closely with us, designing and creating masks while learning about the tradition behind them", he added.

He added that the curiosity and creativity shown by the students was heartening.

“They are trying to blend traditional forms with their own design sensibilities, while still respecting the core values of the art,” he noted.

The presence of Majuli’s mask art in NID is being viewed as recognition of the art form’s aesthetic, educational and cultural value at a national level.

The initiative also highlights the growing interest among young designers in indigenous art practices and the potential for traditional knowledge systems to inspire modern design education.