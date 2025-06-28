Majuli’s red bao paddy export begins; 267 MT dispatched for global processing

Jorhat, June 28: In a landmark development for Assam’s river island district, the first-ever consignment of Majuli’s famed organic red bao paddy was flagged off on Friday for processing ahead of its export to international markets, including Central Asia and Europe.

The 267-metric tonne consignment, cultivated entirely using traditional chemical-free methods, was dispatched from the Farmer Producer Company (FPC) premises at Pokajora Tiniali to Haryana, where it will be processed by IVC Agrovet Private Limited before being shipped abroad.

Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak, who flagged off the shipment, described the moment as a matter of pride for Majuli’s farming community.

“It is really a proud moment for us. We have the scope for production and today we’ve sent 267 metric tonnes of bao paddy which will go to the Middle East and Europe. We’ll also meet tonight to discuss exporting other crops, especially pumpkins,” Pathak said.

Speaking at the event, Gautom Phukan, General Manager of IVC Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., detailed the groundwork that led to this milestone.

“This flag-off is part of our larger export promotion initiative. Our collaboration with over 500 farmers in Majuli began nearly two years ago. From cultivation to collection, we ensured every process met international export standards,” Phukan said.

He highlighted the paddy’s distinctive qualities—its rich nutritional value, unique colour and aroma, and its roots in sustainable, traditional agriculture.

“We conducted batch-wise quality testing to align with international benchmarks. Though we aimed to procure more, local constraints limited the volume. Still, the overwhelming support from the district administration, especially the Deputy Commissioner and agriculture officers, made this consignment possible.”

The red bao rice, long valued for its health benefits and ecological compatibility, has now become a symbol of resilience and opportunity for Majuli’s farmers.

The export not only marks a significant economic milestone but also opens the door for Majuli’s entry into the global organic food market.

Officials say the initiative is part of a broader plan to promote the island’s organic produce on the global stage—potentially expanding into other crops and value-added products in the near future.