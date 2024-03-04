Majuli's mask craft and manuscript painting secures coveted GI tag

Guwahati, March 4: In a significant milestone for cultural preservation, Majuli’s mask craft, or Mukha Shilpa and manuscript painting have been honoured with the prestigious Geographical Identication (GI) tag. The approval comes after a thorough examination of the deep cultural wealth and historical significance embedded in these traditional folk crafts.

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah expressed enthusiasm about this development, “Stepping further into the realm of preserving our treasured heritage! Majuli’s Mask Craft and Manuscript Painting has been granted the prestigious GI-tag, celebrating its rich heritage and intricate artistry. These traditional crafts reflect the cultural essence of Assam while showcasing the skilled artisans preserving our cultural legacy.”

The traditional art of mask-making on Majuli, the river island in Assam, has been an enduring facet of the region's intangible cultural heritage for centuries. The intricate artistry and craftsmanship involved in the creation of these masks have played a vital role in preserving tradition and heritage. Passed down through generations, this cultural practice serves as a dynamic and living connection to the past, embodying the creativity, skills, and cultural expressions of the people of Majuli.





