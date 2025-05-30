Majuli’s 108 ambulance boats non-functional for 3 months, patients risk lives on motor boats

Majuli, May 30: In a grim reflection of rural healthcare neglect, all three 108 emergency boat ambulance services in Majuli have been defunct for over three months, forcing patients to rely on unsafe motor boats to cross the swelling Brahmaputra for treatment.

The 108 boat ambulance, which once served as a vital link between the river island and mainland hospitals, particularly during medical emergencies, has become a symbol of neglect. The boats, specially designed for transporting patients, even at night, ceased functioning over three months ago, leaving the region vulnerable and isolated.

“Earlier, even during the dead of night, we could rely on the 108 boat ambulance. It was a big relief. Now, we’re left scrambling for small motorboats, which aren’t equipped for emergencies and don’t operate after dark. It’s a terrifying situation, especially for critical patients or expectant mothers", a local said.

The once-dependable service used to operate from Afolamukh Ghat in Majuli to the opposite bank in Jorhat, ensuring timely access to emergency healthcare. The absence of this service has created widespread concern, especially in cases where time-sensitive treatment is essential.

“The Brahmaputra is not a river to be taken lightly. During high currents or bad weather, even boatmen hesitate. We are risking lives every time we attempt a crossing with a patient. The government must act, this isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s a matter of life and death", the resident added.

Despite repeated appeals from the public and civil society organisations, no meaningful response has yet come from the authorities. The health department has also remained silent on a timeline for repairs or resumption of services.

However, a top official from the Majuli health department acknowledged the crisis, confirming that the operation of all three boat ambulances had been suspended. He revealed that one boat has completely deteriorated and is beyond repair. Of the remaining two, there is a possibility that one may resume services within a week following a software update

For the third, machinery parts have been ordered from abroad, highlighting that even once restored, only two ambulances are likely to be operational.

The lack of clear timelines and the dependence on international procurement have only added to the community's frustration.

Residents have urged the Assam Government and Health Department to take urgent steps to restore the 108 boat ambulance services, calling it “the only real hope” for medical emergencies in the region.