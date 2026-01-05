Majuli witnesses first inter-country adoption as US-based couple adopts siblings

JORHAT, Jan 5: In the first case of inter-country adoption in Majuli district, a couple from the USA adopted two siblings from the river island on Saturday.

Rimpi Borah, coordinator, Specialized Adoption Agency, Majuli, told this newspaper on Sunday that the two brothers, aged 8 and 7, who were residing at the Specialised Adoption Agency Centre, were formally given custody to the couple, who were of Indian origin, at a ceremony held at the conference hall of the Majuli District Commissioner’s office complex.

Borah said that Majuli DC Ratul Chandra Pathak ceremoniously gave the children up for adoption to the couple in presence of several officials of the district administration, police and District Child Protection Officer and Child Welfare Committee members.

A representatives of the Authorized Foreign Adoption Agency (AFAA), the foreign social/child welfare agency recognized by CARA to facilitate international adoptions, was also present on the ocassion.

Borah said that both the boys were staying at the centre since its establishment in 2024; the centre has been run by an NGO named Surjudaya. Recently, the State Government has initiated a process to take over the centre.

She said that due adoption process was followed as per procedure under which interested persons have to apply at the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) portal, which is under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

After getting approval from CARA, it comes to the SARA (State Adoption Resource Agency), following which the request for adoption is granted after observing the necessary procedures.





By

Staff Correspondent