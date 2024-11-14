Majuli to celebrate Raas from Nov 15-17; new ghat ready for boat service to-and-from Jorhat

Jorhat, Nov 14: The satras, local organisations and the residents of Majuli island are all set to host one of the island's top cultural events -raas- from Friday to Sunday (November 15 to 17).

Majuli bursts into festivity on Raas every year since the festival began 183 years ago at the satras. Plays, depicting different stages of Lord Krishna's life, are per- formed at night and continue till dawn.

During Raas, thousands of visitors from across the State, other parts of the country and from abroad throng Majuli, which was upgraded into a district from a civil sub-division of Jorhat in September, 2016. The Brahmaputra island is now abuzz with colourful activity with the festive mood building up as actors and musicians are busy in daily rehears- als day and night.

The costume designers along with those in charge of light and sound arrangements too are doing their bit to enhance the quality of performances. Artistes at the Samuguri Satra, famous for making masks, too are giving the final touches to their work.

According to district administration. sources, Raas will be held at 65 venues across the island and the district administration and local organisations have geared up to host the cultural event smoothly. Majuli district commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak said that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that the cultural event is organ- ised successfully, and the visitors coming to Majuli feel comfortable and take back home with them wonderful mem- ories of the cultural and spiritual environment of the Brahmaputra island.

The DC said that during the Raas celebration days, all households and business establishments have been urged to light earthen lamps at the door steps to add to the festive fervour by giving an illuminated look to the river island.

Speaking about better transportation connectivity available with Majuli from both south and north banks of the Brahmaputra, Pathak announced that apart from the existing boat services between Majuli and Jorhat from Kamalabari and Afalamukh ghats (both in Majuli) with Nimatighat (Jorhat), another ghat has been readied by the Inland Water Transport Directorate at Dakhinpat area to launch ferry services with Nimatighat from the Raas festival. He added that the area of the new ghat is scenic and will give the visitors a glimpse of the natural beauty of Majuli.

Stating that the travel time too will be considerably reduced in this new route, the DC said that for the convenience of the visitors during Raas days, the boat trips on all the routes will be increased and will be available within short intervals of time.

He also said similarly the frequency of boat services between Majuli and North Lakhimpur side too will be more during the festival days. Further, Pathak stated that people coming from the Dibrugarh side now can come to the Brahmaputra island by road by crossing the Bogibeel bridge and reach Majuli within two-and-a-half hours.

Similarly visitors from Tezpur and Lakhimpur can come to Majuli by road via Dhakuakhana. He urged the Raas organisers, local people and visitors to maintain cleanliness and hygiene during the festival days.

It may be mentioned here that in some places, like in certain satras, the Raas will commence from Thursday (November 14). Though Raas is mainly celebrated over three days, but some organisers continue the festivities for a few more days.





By-

Staff Correspondent